Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani accuses Houthis of intentionally targeting civilian homes

Al-Eryani calls for ‘firm international response’ to attacks and accountability for those responsible

ADEN: Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s information minister, has said that a young girl was injured when a shell fired by Houthi forces struck her family’s home in Taiz. In a post on X on Friday night, Al-Eryani said the child, Nouf, had been playing inside her family’s home in the Old Airport area of the city when the shell hit. The minister did not provide details about the girl’s injuries. He accused the Houthis of targeting civilian homes and said attacks on residential neighborhoods had repeatedly put women, children and families at risk, noting that the militia seems to increase such attacks when it suffers setbacks on the battlefield. Al-Eryani called for a “firm international response” to such attacks and for those responsible to be held accountable.