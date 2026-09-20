Antonio Guterres describes attacks on Saudi ships as "totally unacceptable"

UN secretary-general emphasizes need to protect freedom of navigation in Bab El-Mandeb Strait

LONDON: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday strongly condemned Houthi attacks on infrastructure and civilian areas in Saudi Arabia. In an interview with Al-Arabiya, Guterres highlighted the need to protect freedom of navigation in the strategic Bab El-Mandeb Strait, a crucial shipping route connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The UN chief said attacks on Saudi vessels were “totally unacceptable,” emphasizing the importance of respecting navigational rights and freedoms. His comments came after Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward the capital, Riyadh, early on Saturday. Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki, spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said the missile was destroyed by Saudi air defenses. The Houthis also attempted to strike civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Saudi cities of Baish, Taif, Farasan, and Yanbu, Al-Malki said. Saudi air defense systems thwarted the attempted attacks, he added. Several Arab countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Qatar, and Lebanon, also condemned the attacks. The Iran-allied Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia during Yemen’s long-running war. The group has also threatened maritime traffic in and around the Red Sea, including near Bab El-Mandeb.