Arab League, Arab Parliament condemn attacks as violations of international law and threats to regional security

Former Egyptian diplomats warn continued escalation could threaten Red Sea navigation and inflict wider economic losses

CAIRO: Arab organizations and officials have rallied behind Saudi Arabia following recent Houthi attacks on the Kingdom, condemning the escalation as a violation of international law and a threat to regional security. The statements of solidarity came as the UN General Assembly meetings got underway in New York, with Arab delegations participating in discussions amid heightened tensions across the Middle East. The General Secretariat of the Arab League strongly condemned the continued Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, describing them as a “dangerous and unacceptable escalation” and a violation of the Kingdom’s sovereignty and security. It warned that the attacks threatened civilian safety as well as wider regional security and stability. The Arab League also expressed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and backed the measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its security and protect its citizens, stressing that Saudi security was an integral part of Arab national security. Arab Parliament President Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi also condemned the Houthi attack targeting Riyadh, saying in an official statement that it posed a threat to Arab national security and stability. He expressed the parliament’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its security. Al-Yamahi also called on the international community, particularly the UN and the Security Council, to fulfill their legal and political responsibilities in addressing the attacks. The UNSC had also condemned the continued Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia in a statement on Friday, affirming the Kingdom’s inherent right to self defense in accordance with international law and expressing solidarity with Riyadh. Ambassador Salah Halima, a former assistant to the Egyptian foreign minister, told Arab News that the Middle East was going through a critical period, particularly following the latest escalation by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia. He said the attacks constituted a clear violation of international law and warned that continued escalation could have consequences for countries across the region. Halima said the Arab League’s expression of solidarity with Saudi Arabia was particularly significant as world leaders and diplomats gathered for the UN General Assembly meetings in New York. He added that the organization supported measures taken by Saudi Arabia to safeguard its security and protect its citizens. Ambassador Rakha Ahmed Hassan, also a former assistant to the Egyptian foreign minister, condemned the attacks and warned that continued escalation could affect the freedom and security of maritime navigation in the Red Sea. He told Arab News that further attacks risked causing economic losses and undermining regional security, adding that Arab delegations were expected to raise the latest Middle East escalations during meetings at the UN. Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy said in a statement on Friday that the continuation of the attacks underscored the need to halt what he described as a dangerous course of escalation. He called for respect for international law and the UN Charter, as well as compliance with relevant Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2216 of 2015, which calls on the Houthis to refrain from provocations or threats against neighboring states. Fahmy said the security and stability of Saudi Arabia remained a fundamental pillar of regional security and stability.