Group that included British politicians was interrogated, detained for 8 hours for trying to enter occupied West Bank

Ed Miliband: ‘We have raised this issue with the Israeli authorities and been in touch with the MPs to offer assistance’

UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has spoken of his “deep concern” after British politicians were detained for eight hours by Israeli officials and barred from entering the occupied West Bank, The Independent reported on Tuesday. Labour MP Clive Lewis, Scottish National Party MP Lara Bird and Scottish Greens MSP Kate Nevens said they were detained, interrogated and refused entry on Monday. In the House of Commons on Tuesday, Miliband said his government had formally raised the matter with Israel. The international delegation that included the British politicians was part of a mission hosted by Progressive International, a political movement. Former MP Sam Tarry and Spanish Sen. Josu Estarrona Elizondo were also present during the incident. The delegation was stopped by Israeli forces after crossing from Jordan. They had planned to carry out a series of meetings with “Palestinian academics, students and civil society organizations,” and support the traditional olive harvest amid “mounting attacks” on local farmers. Labour MP Dr. Simon Opher on Tuesday asked Miliband if he would join him in condemning Israel’s refusal to allow entry to the delegation. The foreign secretary responded: “We are obviously deeply concerned about the denial of entry to the West Bank for two members of Parliament, and I believe one member of the Scottish Parliament as well. “We have raised this issue with the Israeli authorities and been in touch with the MPs to offer assistance. “More broadly, it’s very, very important that members of this house, as they go about their business — not just in the UK but internationally — have free access so that they can actually do their duties.” Lewis posted on X: “For more than eight hours, we were held, interrogated and made to feel as though we had done something wrong simply by attempting to enter. The simple truth is we had done nothing wrong. “We went to show our support for the Palestinian people and highlight the terrible injustice and violence being perpetrated against them. “We want to ensure that people back home do not look away from the reality of what is happening. “Ultimately, we went to show solidarity. But we left with an even greater determination to speak out. We will not be silenced, and we will not look away. None of us should.” Nevens said: “We had travelled to the West Bank to stand in solidarity with Palestinians facing escalating violence, and to join the olive harvesters. “We went to bear witness, to listen to Palestinian communities and to help shine a light on the abuses taking place. “The Israeli forces didn’t want us to see the demolished homes, or the settlers inflicting so much misery or the day-to-day indignities that are so central to the occupation.” Bird posted: “I came to stand alongside Palestinians being attacked for harvesting olives on their own land. Instead, we were turned away, with no reason given. “More than ever, Palestinians are being subject to terror and violence by the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and illegal settlers. Increased blockades, demolitions and unthinkable violence have become the norm for Palestinians in the West Bank. “It is more important now than ever that we bear witness and show our solidarity.”