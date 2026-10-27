Egypt's foreign minister urges all parties to take responsibility for preventing the region from sliding into a wider conflict

CAIRO: Egypt and Iran discussed efforts to prevent a new escalation in the Middle East on Tuesday, as regional powers intensified diplomatic contacts to avert renewed US-Israeli military action against Tehran. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty expressed Cairo’s support for mediation efforts during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, following high-level talks in Tehran aimed at easing tensions, Egypt’s State Information Service reported. Abdelatty urged all parties to take responsibility for preventing the region from sliding into a wider conflict, amid growing concerns over the possibility of renewed military confrontation. The two ministers also discussed expanding consultations between Iran and the R4 ministerial group, comprising Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye, to coordinate regional efforts to reduce tensions. Their conversation came a day after top ‌officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan met Iranian officials in Tehran in an effort to de-escalate ‌the conflict, as Yemen’s Houthis launched new attacks on Saudi Arabia and ⁠Egypt approved defense support for the Kingdom. Qatar and Pakistan have also been mediating between Washington and Tehran in an effort to end the US-Israeli ⁠war on Iran that has ‌disrupted global shipping ‌and oil supplies, and spilled into ‌other parts of the Middle East. Tensions between Washington and Tehran have sharpened recently, with President Donald Trump saying on Friday that the US may strike Iran again. The R4 foreign ministers met in Istanbul on Friday, where they called for resolving the conflict exclusively through diplomacy and restoring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.