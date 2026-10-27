ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s religious affairs ministry said on Tuesday that around 80 percent of the country’s quota under the private Hajj scheme for next year’s pilgrimage has been booked, with only about 15,000 seats still available for intending pilgrims.

Pakistan allocated 107,526 slots, including 30,000 for a shorter package, to the government scheme, while another 71,696 slots have been allocated to the private scheme for next year’s Hajj.

The country completed online booking of all seats under the government Hajj scheme on Aug. 25, marking the first time the entire quota had been filled through a digital reservation system.

A religious affairs ministry spokesman said on Tuesday that pilgrims opting for the private Hajj scheme have deposited a total of Rs57.5 billion ($208 million) as part of their respective pilgrimage plans.

“The Ministry of Religious Affairs has advised those wishing to perform Hajj under the private scheme to complete their bookings for the remaining slots as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.

“Pilgrims may utilize the mobile app or the Hajj digital portal for this purpose.”

The ministry advised intending pilgrims to refrain from making payments to any individual or company.

“The Ministry of Religious Affairs will not be held responsible for any such transactions,” the spokesperson said.

“All Hajj-related payments must be made solely through the official government Hajj portal or the ‘Pak Hajj App’.”

The ministry further instructed pilgrims to complete their private Hajj bookings and make payments through designated digital channels before Nov. 20, allowing Hajj arrangements to be finalized on time.