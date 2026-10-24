No specific reason was provided for the closures of Ras Al-Khaimah’s beaches

The decision to close beaches followed an offshore oil leak in neighboring Umm Al-Quwain and Sharjah

Ras Al-Khaimah’s Public Services Department said on Saturday that all beaches ‌in the ‌emirate would be ‌closed until further notice, according to a statement shared by Ras Al-Khaimah ‌Police ‌General Headquarters. No ‌reason ‌was given for the closures, which ‌came a day after an offshore oil leak prompted beach closures in neighboring Umm Al-Quwain and Sharjah.