Local witnesses claimed the projectiles hit the Suza area of Qeshm after an aircraft was heard overhead

Iranian media earlier claimed that the country's air defenses destroyed a US MQ-1 'Reaper' drone over Qeshm

CAIRO: Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said ​on Saturday initial reports indicated that two missiles had struck Qeshm Island, adding there was no official information on possible damage. Tasnim said further details would ‌be released ‌once relevant authorities ​confirmed ‌the ⁠incident. The ​state news ⁠agency IRNA had earlier reported that local witnesses said two projectiles had struck the Suza area of Qeshm Island in southern ⁠Iran after the sound ‌of ‌an aircraft was ​heard over the ‌island.Also earlier on Friday night Iranian media, ​citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, ‌said ‌that ⁠the country's ​air defenses destroyed ⁠a US MQ-1 ⁠”Predator" drone ‌over Qeshm. There was ‌no immediate confirmation from ⁠the ⁠United States. On Saturday, Qatar’s International ‌Media Office denied circulating reports that the United States and Iran had failed to reach an ‌agreement to end their war, describing these allegations as ⁠false ⁠and misleading. It said the Qatari prime minister had affirmed that both sides continue to work toward an agreement. The statement added that Qatar’s mediation efforts are ongoing, in close coordination with Washington and ​Tehran, to support ​the negotiations.