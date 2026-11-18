The probe is part of a deeper investigation into a large fund scandal

The fund crisis has affected nearly half a million people’s savings

ISTANBUL: Turkish prosecutors have sought authorization to investigate the former head of the country’s BDDK banking watchdog as they deepen a probe into a multi-billion dollar investment fund scandal, state media said Wednesday. Turkiye has been grappling with fallout from the fund crisis which erupted two months ago, affecting the savings of nearly half a million people, piling pressure on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party. Prosecutors have requested permission to investigate Sahap Kavcioglu who until a week ago, was chairman of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), one of the top officials in the financial bureaucracy, Anadolu state news agency said. He submitted his resignation on November 11 in a post on X that cited “the recent allegations about the BDDK and myself,” saying it was necessary so the watchdog “does not suffer further damage.” Under Turkish law, prosecutors must seek authorization from the relevant ministry before they can formally investigate senior officials over actions taken in their official roles. A former lawmaker in Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Kavgioglu served as central bank governor between from 2021 to 2023 and was seen as a key figure in Turkiye’s unorthodox economic policy of cutting interest rates as inflation was soaring. On his watch, the bank’s policy rate was decreased to 8.5 percent, having stood at 19 percent in 2021. Last month, prosecutors got ministry approval to investigate another former top financial bureaucrat — Ibrahim Omer Gonul who until April headed Turkiye’s Capital Markets Board. The crisis erupted when several funds were unable to satisfy investor redemption demands, prompting the board to place seven companies into liquidation on September 17. Speaking on Wednesday, Erdogan said more than 80 percent of investors had received back the principle invested. “371,021 investors have received their net investment amount or principal, this corresponds to 81.4 percent of the total number of investors,” he explained, saying the total amount refunded so far was around 161 billion lira ($3.0 billion). “All necessary steps are being taken to recover the excessive gains obtained through market rigging, manipulation and other unlawful transactions,” he said, indicating approximately “41 billion lira ($812 million) of illicit gains” had been secured so far . Of the 500 suspects, 136 had been jailed pending trial and another 285 released on judicial control, he said. “Those who perpetrated this organized evil against the Turkish economy and our capital markets are being called to account one by one for the crimes they committed,” he said.