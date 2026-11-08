Activation of flare systems followed electrical and technical problems

The situation was managed according to industrial safety procedures

DUBAI: Thick smoke and flames seen rising from Tehran’s oil refinery on Sunday were caused by activation of its flare systems ‌after electrical ‌and technical problems, ‌the refinery’s public relations office was reported as saying by the oil ministry’s news outlet, Shana. The refinery said the ‌systems ‌had been activated ‌to release excess ‌gases in accordance with industrial safety procedures. It said no ‌fire had broken out in its processing units, the situation was under control and teams were working to restore normal operations. Fuel production and supply continued without interruption, it added.