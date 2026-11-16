ISLAMABAD: Several foreign dignitaries, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) head and Iran’s foreign minister, have arrived in Islamabad to attend a regional summit aimed at strengthening connectivity and trade, according to the Pakistani foreign office.

Pakistan is hosting the 30th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers in Islamabad on Nov. 15-16, which is being attended by foreign ministers and heads of delegations of ECO member states, representatives of the ECO Secretariat and its subsidiary bodies.

Originally formed by Iran, Türkiye and Pakistan as the Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD) in 1964, the organization was renamed as ECO in 1985. In the 1990s, ECO expanded to include countries such as Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan as its members. The organization aims to create conducive conditions to promote sustainable economic development in the region.

On Sunday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting with OIC Secretary General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed on the sidelines of the summit, during which the two figures discussed ways to strengthen the OIC as a unified and effective voice of the Muslim world.

“The Secretary General appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts during the Iran–US conflict to promote peace and stability in the region,” Pakistan’s foreign office said.

“Both sides agreed to maintain close cooperation within the OIC and reiterated their steadfast support for the peoples of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir and the realization of their right to self-determination.”

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad early Monday to attend the ECO summit. Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Deputy Secretary General Ahmad Saidmurodzoda, Türkiye Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Musa Kulaklikaya, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bobur Masudovich Usmanov and Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin were among several other dignitaries who have arrived in the Pakistani capital to participate in the regional summit.

The summit comes at a time when Pakistan is working to strengthen its position as a key trade and transit hub, connecting landlocked Central Asian states to the global market through its strategic location.

Pakistan’s foreign office earlier said the country will focus on strengthening regional connectivity and deepening regional integration as ECO chair, adding that the summit will also provide an opportunity to reinvigorate the ECO’s role as an effective platform for regional cooperation, dialogue, and economic collaboration.

“These efforts will contribute toward unlocking the region’s considerable economic potential and ensuring that the benefits of regional cooperation are translated into tangible improvements in the lives of the people of ECO member states,” the foreign office said.