EU foreign ministers to discuss enhancing relationship with Syria.

The meeting will focus on investments and reforms in Syria

BRUSSELS: European Union foreign ministers will discuss on Monday elevating their relationship with Syria as the war-torn country needs urgent support to ensure stability amid ‌escalating tensions ‌in the ‌region, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said. “We really see that Syria needs a lot of investments, to build up institutions and ‌its ‌reforms,” Kaja Kallas ‌told reporters ahead of ‌a monthly foreign ministers meeting in Brussels. “On the European side we ‌want to see Syrian refugees return but they need conditions to return. There’s a lot we can do together because the stability of Syria is in our interest and the interest of region.”