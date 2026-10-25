Gaza civil defense spokesman said four other people were killed on Sunday

Two were killed in an airstrike in the southern city of Khan Yunis, one in central Deir Al Balah and one in the north of the Strip

GAZA CITY: An Israeli strike on a university in Gaza City killed three people on Sunday, staff and a local hospital said, while the civil defense agency reported four others killed elsewhere in the territory. Reached for comment, the Israeli military said it was looking into the reports. Al Shifa hospital said it received three bodies and treated eight people who were wounded in the Gaza City drone strike, with two sources at the Islamic University saying those killed were administrative staff and the injured were students. Gaza’s education ministry said in a statement that the students had been present for classes. It went on to condemn the strike and said “the global silence regarding attacks on students and universities serves as encouragement for the continuation of these crimes.” “This strike occurs at a time when the higher education sector is facing total annihilation, with 95 percent of the buildings belonging to academic institutions having been damaged as a result of the war,” it continued. “This heinous assault is part of a continuous series of attacks on education; over the past six days, 10 students and educators have been killed by the occupation’s fire.” A truce has been in effect in Gaza for over a year, but has failed to completely halt the violence there. Gaza civil defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal said four other people were killed on Sunday, two in an airstrike in the southern city of Khan Yunis, one in central Deir al Balah and one in the north of the Strip.