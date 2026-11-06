RAMALLAH: Israeli settlers on Friday attacked Palestinian olive harvesters from the village of Aboud, west of Ramallah.

Local sources reported that a group of armed settlers attacked the harvesters as they headed toward the Al-Dahadih area near the village, preventing them from reaching their agricultural lands or returning to their homes.

Residents of the nearby town of Deir Abu Mashal intervened, assisted the harvesters and ensured their safe return



to their homes.

Settlers also stole olive crops from a Palestinian-owned farm in the Al-Masoudiya area, northwest of Nablus, on Friday.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces detained three Palestinians, including a journalist, on Friday evening from Hebron city and Masafer Yatta.

Sources said that Israeli forces detained journalist Musab Shawar while he was carrying out his journalistic work and documenting Israeli crimes in the town of Beit Awwa, west of Hebron. They also assaulted another Palestinian.

The sources added that Israeli forces detained Mohammed Yousef Makhmareh, a person with a disability, from Khirbet Al-Markaz in Masafer Yatta, after attempting to steal his sheep while he was grazing them near his home.

Makhmareh had lost his hand years ago after a landmine left behind by the occupation exploded.

Israeli forces also detained another Palestinian in the Farsh Al-Hawa area of Hebron.

Three Israeli rights groups warned that Israeli authorities demolished nearly half of a Palestinian Bedouin community in an area designated for the controversial E1 project in the east of occupied Jerusalem, displacing about 20 residents and threatening the rest with eviction.

In a joint statement, Ir Amim, Bimkom and Peace Now said that Israeli forces demolished four residential compounds in Bir Al-Maskub, including homes, kitchens and sanitation facilities, in an area designated for the controversial E1 settlement project.

Demolition orders dating back to 2008 were also renewed for all remaining structures, placing the entire community at risk of displacement.

The rights organizations said that the demolitions were the first known to target Bedouin communities within the E1 area, raising concerns that other Palestinian communities could face similar demolitions.