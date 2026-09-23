One Indian national was reportedly killed in an attack on the bulk carrier MV Cape Dao

The MV Cape Dao was en route to India at the time of the attack

NEW DELHI: One Indian national was killed in an attack on the bulk carrier MV Cape Dao while the vessel ‌was heading ‌toward India, ‌the ⁠Indian embassy in ⁠Oman said on Wednesday. The embassy was in close coordination with Omani authorities regarding the safety of ⁠all crew on board, ‌including ‌19 Indian nationals, it added. Oman’s ‌Maritime Security Center ‌said on Wednesday that it carried out an evacuation operation for the ‌crew of the vessel following the attack off ⁠the ⁠sultanate’s Musandam governorate. A total of 27 crew members were evacuated, the center said, and one crew member was killed without disclosing his nationality. Earlier on Wednesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations said: “The Company Security Officer of a cargo vessel reports being struck by an unknown projectile. The vessel is on fire and adrift … All crew have been evacuated with 2 casualties reported.”