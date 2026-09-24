ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said any threat to Islam’s holiest sites in Saudi Arabia was a “red line” that must never be crossed, days after the Kingdom said it intercepted a Houthi drone south of Makkah before it could enter restricted airspace over the city.

In a video message from New York played at a Saudi National Day reception in Islamabad, Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Kingdom and condemned recent attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi energy infrastructure and cities.

The reception marked Saudi Arabia’s 96th National Day, which commemorates the unification of the Kingdom under King Abdulaziz Al Saud in 1932.

“Any threat to the safety and sanctity of the Harmain Sharifain is a red line that must never be crossed,” Sharif said in his message, using the Arabic term for Islam’s two holiest mosques in Makkah and Madinah. “Pakistan stands unwaveringly, shoulder to shoulder with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity and the sanctity of Islam’s holiest sites.”

The prime minister particularly condemned what he described as the “heinous attempted drone attack on the holy city of Makkah.”

“This reprehensible act has caused profound anguish and outrage among Muslims across the globe,” he said. “The very thought of Makkah-tul-Mukarramah being targeted has deeply wounded the hearts of nearly two billion Muslims.”

Sharif said Pakistan’s relationship with Saudi Arabia was rooted in shared faith, history and mutual trust, describing the bond between the two countries as “eternal and unshakeable.”

“We are two nations whose hearts beat together,” he said.

Sharif also highlighted the growing institutionalization of defense cooperation between Islamabad and Riyadh.

The Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement signed last year, followed by the Makkah Joint Defense Alliance between Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan signed last month, had opened what he called a “historic new chapter” in the relationship.

“Our nations have resolved to safeguard our peoples, strengthen regional peace and security, and confront emerging challenges together,” he said.

The Saudi National Day reception, hosted by the Kingdom’s embassy in Islamabad, was attended by Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq as chief guest, along with federal ministers, senior government officials, diplomats and people from different walks of life.

Saudi Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Naif bin Mlafakh delivered remarks highlighting the longstanding ties between the two countries and their shared commitment to security, stability and prosperity.

A special song performed during the event also highlighted the deep-rooted political and military ties between the two countries.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the event, Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik said Pakistan’s relationship with Saudi Arabia had always extended beyond formal agreements.

“We’ve always shared this love and affection and a very strong bond between both our nations,” he said.

Malik said the formalization of defense cooperation through the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement and the Makkah accord was an important development, while stressing that ties between the two countries had long been based on close popular and leadership-level relations.

“Our hearts beat together and we really are two souls, one nation or two countries and one nation,” he said.

Malik said the sense of affinity was mutual, adding that Pakistanis felt at home in Saudi Arabia and Saudis visiting Pakistan experienced a similar sense of familiarity.

“For us, when we’re in Saudi, we feel like we’re in Pakistan, we’re back home when we’re in Saudi, and equally for Saudis, especially indeed, for them when they come here, this is home for them,” he said.