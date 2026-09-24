Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) leads election with 97 seats

National Rally of Independents (RNI) secures 66 seats

Rabat: Morocco’s Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), which is part of the kingdom’s ruling coalition, took the lead in Wednesday’s legislative election with 97 seats, according to provisional results announced by the government. The National Rally of Independents (RNI) - which heads the outgoing coalition - came in second with 66 seats, followed by the right-wing Istiqlal party with 65 seats, while the Islamist opposition’s Justice and Development Party took 54 seats, according to Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit. isb-iba/hol/tc