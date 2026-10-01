Israeli Prime Minister says it’s too early to determine the perpetrators of the foiled flight crash.

The investigation is ongoing and involves multiple countries, including Saudi Arabia.

WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday it was too early to say who was behind the foiled bid to crash a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv ‌but that ‌Israel would “possibly” be ‌participating in the probe into the incident. “It’s too early to say, the attacking pilot is .. now being investigated in Saudi Arabia. I think he’ll be ‌taken ‌to the Emirates, where he comes ‌from, or at ‌least where he left, where he flew off from, and we’ll be following ‌and possibly also participating in this investigation,” Netanyahu said in an interview to Fox News host Sean Hannity on the network’s “Hannity” program. Netanyahu’s comment came in response to a question about whether there was any indication of Iranian involvement in the incident.