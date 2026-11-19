Police are investigating a suspected arson attack on a mosque in northern Israel

Politicians blame the attack on ‘incitement’ from Netanyahu’s camp

ED DAHI: Police said they were investigating a suspected arson attack on a mosque in northern Israel on Thursday, which a slate of politicians blamed on “incitement” by the camp of caretaker prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The mosque fire in the Arab village of Dahi comes as Netanyahu and politicians from his bloc repeatedly level inflammatory rhetoric against the country’s Arab minority, who won unprecedented gains in October elections. “An investigation has been opened into the suspected arson of a room in the lower part of a mosque in the village of Dahi and the spraying of graffiti on a nearby street,” police said in a statement. “The Israel Police takes any attempt to harm religious symbols very seriously and will act decisively and without compromise to bring the suspects to justice,” they added. The mosque’s imam, Khaled Al-Zoubi, told AFP he had seen “smoke and a fire” when he arrived for dawn prayer on Thursday. He said the mosque’s security cameras recorded “three masked individuals... trying to enter the mosque but failing, then breaking the glass of a second-floor window of the mosque and throwing incendiary bottles.” Zoubi denounced what he said was a “racist attack” but said the damage was not extensive. AFP photos showed graffiti reading “revenge” scrawled on the walls of buildings near the mosque. “Setting a mosque on fire is a heinous hate crime. This is not Jewish and it is not Israeli,” said Yair Lapid, a leading member of the anti-Netanyahu bloc. “The rampant incitement against Arab Israelis must stop,” he wrote on X, pointing to Netanyahu’s right-wing camp. Yair Golan, who heads the left-leaning Democrats party, described the incident as “Jewish terrorism.” “It is the consequence of the campaign of incitement Netanyahu and his government are waging against Arab citizens of Israel,” he said. The head of the Arab-majority Joint List visited the village of Dahi on Thursday. “We hold Netanyahu and his entire cabinet, and all the extremists with him, responsible for translating their dangerous incitement into reality through attacks on our people,” said Youssef Jabareen. Arab-Israelis are descendants of Palestinians who remained after Israel’s creation in 1948 and account for around 20 percent of the population today. Netanyahu has repeatedly alleged electoral fraud by Arab-majority parties, but election authorities have rejected the claims. Netanyahu and his allies have also criticized leaders of Arab parties for refusing to describe Hamas as a “terror group” following its October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. All leaders of Arab parties have condemned the attack.