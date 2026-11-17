Military reinforcements have been deployed around Jurf Al-Sakher following Kataeb Hezbollah's refusal to withdraw despite a government deadline.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi postponed a planned visit to Lebanon amidst rising tensions with Kataeb Hezbollah.

DUBAI: Military reinforcements continued to arrive in Babil province on Wednesday to deploy around Jurf Al-Sakher, according to videos circulating online, after Iraq’s Kataeb Hezbollah vowed not to leave its stronghold despite a government deadline to withdraw. Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi has also postponed a visit to Lebanon until further notice, Iraq’s ambassador in Beirut, Mohammed Reza Al-Husseini, told the Iraqi News Agency on Tuesday. The ambassador gave no reason. Earlier on Tuesday, he had announced that Zaidi would visit Beirut on Wednesday as part of a tour of several Arab countries. On Tuesday, a Kataeb Hezbollah commander told AFP that the Iran-backed militant group would not leave Jurf Al-Sakher, after Iraqi authorities called on it to withdraw and allow the army to enter. “That will not happen, not even over our dead bodies,” Abu Taleb Al-Saidi said during a press visit to the stronghold. On Monday, Zaidi gave Kataeb Hezbollah a deadline to withdraw from Jurf Al-Sakher, after the government said an investigative committee had confirmed oil smuggling in the area. A security source told AFP that the deadline was Friday. Kataeb Hezbollah said in a statement on Sunday that Zaidi’s office was “fabricating lies.” “Since they were unable in practice to twist our arm with the slogan of surrendering weapons, they resorted to weakening us with the slogan of — God forbid — smuggling oil,” Saidi told AFP. He held Tom Barrack, US special envoy for Iraq and Syria, responsible for the “escalation.” But Saidi also stressed that the group had no record of “any high-level clash with the Iraqi government or the security services.” “We and they are extremely keen to avoid bloodshed,” he said. Saidi said that “understandings were reached at the end of September” regarding the group’s weapons, but that “the government refuses... to make it public.” Iraq has been facing mounting US pressure to curb Iran’s influence and rein in Tehran-backed armed groups, which Washington designates as terrorist organizations — a difficult task in a country long caught between the two rivals. Successive Iraqi governments have struggled to balance relations between the US and Iran, whose influence has grown significantly in Iraq since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein. Zaidi, who came to power early this year, has pursued closer ties with Washington, and Iraqi political sources told AFP that his relationship with Tehran has been strained. Kataeb Hezbollah has recently issued several statements criticizing the prime minister, accusing him of corruption and threatening his government. Senior Iraqi politicians told AFP that Zaidi had repeatedly said he was ready to “confront” groups if they did not disarm. A senior Iraqi politician said that “it has become personal” between Zaidi and Kataeb Hezbollah, adding that political leaders were working to defuse tensions.