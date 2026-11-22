Ten people were slightly injured in the incident and were ​receiving ‌treatment ⁠in Benghazi, ​medical sources ⁠said

In separate developments, commercial vessel flying Maltese flag was targeted by a drone boat off the coast of Benghazi on Sunday

CAIRO: An explosion aboard a Russian ship docked at the Benghazi naval base in eastern Libya was caused by a suspected ​drone attack, Libya’s eastern-based government said on Sunday after a preliminary investigation. No one has claimed responsibility for the suspected attack, and there was no immediate reaction from Russian authorities. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukrainian forces have repeatedly used naval drones and missiles to target Russian warships and naval facilities in the Black Sea. Ukrainian attacks have also extended to Russian-linked maritime assets in the Mediterranean. Ten people, who included ‌Russians and Libyans, ‌were slightly injured in the incident and were ​receiving ‌treatment ⁠in Benghazi, ​medical sources ⁠said. In separate developments, a commercial vessel flying the Maltese flag was targeted by a drone boat off the coast of Benghazi on Sunday, two Libyan military sources told Reuters. Libyan naval forces rescued the crew members of the vessel, the sources added. Libyan naval and air forces intercepted more than 20 drone boats off the coast of Benghazi during Sunday evening, the sources said. Russian ship was stopping to refuel The eastern-based government said in ‌a statement that the Russian ship had ‌stopped at Benghazi port to refuel and ​resupply on its way back to ‌Russia, under maritime cooperation agreements between the two countries. The government said port ‌and naval base facilities, including warehouses, were safe and that normal operations had resumed after the fire was brought under control and the site secured. It condemned the suspected attack as a violation of Libya’s sovereignty and a threat to maritime safety, ‌saying it would take legal and diplomatic measures against anyone found responsible. The government stressed that Libya was not a ⁠party to ⁠the war between Russia and Ukraine, or to any armed conflict beyond its borders, saying its relations with friendly countries were a sovereign matter. “The Libyan government will not allow Libyan ports, territory or territorial waters to be turned into an arena for settling scores or exporting international conflicts,” it added. The Mediterranean has seen some attacks on Russian-linked vessels during Russia’s war in Ukraine. In December 2025, Ukraine said it had struck a Russian-linked oil tanker with aerial drones in the Mediterranean, although the precise location of the attack was not clear. In March this year, Russia accused Ukraine of attacking ​a Russian LNG tanker with ​naval drones launched from the Libyan coast.