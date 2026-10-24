- Libya reopened an oil pipeline from the Hamada and Tahara oilfields to Zawiya on Saturday
- The reopening of the pipeline aims to restore oil production levels
TRIPOLI: An oil pipeline from Libya’s Hamada and Tahara oilfields to Zawiya was reopened on Saturday, according to the head of the state-owned oil firm National Oil Corporation.
A pipeline valve was closed by individuals who entered the crude oil receiving station near the Zawiya refinery on Thursday, leading to a reduction in production at both fields.