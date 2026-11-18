Charges include forming an armed group and recruiting members

Arrests took place in northern Lebanon, a predominantly Christian region

BEIRUT: The Lebanese judiciary has charged five Hezbollah members with recruiting and arming others, a judicial source told AFP on Wednesday, as pressure mounts on the Iran-backed movement. The judicial source said that the five individuals were arrested earlier this month in northern Lebanon, a predominantly Christian region far from Hezbollah’s main strongholds. They were charged with “forming an armed group, recruiting members, equipping them and supplying them with weapons,” it added. Pressure has been mounting on Hezbollah, which was weakened by back-to-back wars with Israel and faces a push from authorities in Beirut to disarm its military wing. Last month, a Lebanese court charged 13 people for their alleged involvement in shipping explosives to Hezbollah, after authorities seized the half-ton cargo. In a rare admission, the Iran-backed group said the vehicle and its cargo “belong to the resistance” against Israel and demanded the shipment be returned. Last week, the Lebanese army said it seized a large amount of arms and ammunition from a depot in Beirut’s southern suburbs and arrested one person, without mentioning who the arms belonged to. Beirut’s southern suburbs are a key Hezbollah stronghold and faced intense bombing and destruction during the Iran-backed group’s last two wars with Israel. In June, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement that included the disarmament of Hezbollah, a gradual Israeli withdrawal from territories it occupies in the south and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the area.