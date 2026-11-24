Discussion emphasizes collaboration in industry, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, education, healthcare

Bilateral trade has surged by about 80% since King Abdullah’s visit to Uzbekistan last year

LONDON: King Abdullah of Jordan and Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between their countries during talks on Tuesday at Al-Husseiniya Palace in Amman. King Abdullah highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation with Uzbekistan across sectors including industry, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, education, and healthcare, according to the Jordan News Agency. Mirziyoyev said bilateral trade between the two countries had increased by about 80 percent since King Abdullah’s visit to Uzbekistan last year. He said that his country planned to implement about 40 investment projects in Jordan, with a total estimated value of $1.5 billion, the JNA added. King Abdullah congratulated the visiting delegation on the 35th anniversary of their country’s independence, declared on Aug. 31, 1991, after breaking away from the former Soviet Union. He emphasized Jordan and Uzbekistan’s shared belief that dialogue, diplomacy, and respect for international law were essential to maintaining security and stability, and stressed the need to de-escalate regional tensions. Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, the chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs to King Abdullah, attended the talks. Queen Rania and Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, Uzbekistan’s first lady, were also present. Several other Jordanian ministers and top officials attended the talks, among them Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Al-Harasis.