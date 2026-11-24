HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Tuesday, traders said.

The buyer was believed to have bought it from trading house Cargill ⁠at an estimated $314.50 ⁠a tonne cost and freight included for shipment in the second half of February 2027, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from ⁠traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are possible.

Traders said one other trading house participated in the tender, Bunge, which offered $334 a tonne c&f.

A new tender seeking up to 120,000 tonnes of wheat is expected to ⁠be ⁠issued in coming days and to close on December 1, traders said.

Shipment in the new tender is expected to be sought in 2027 in the full month of January and the full month of March, they said.