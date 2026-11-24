Meeting takes place in Washington, reaffirms Doha’s support for diplomacy

Maritime security was key topic in talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday

LONDON: Qatar’s prime minister has met US Vice President JD Vance in Washington to discuss regional security and reaffirm Doha’s support for diplomacy to secure lasting peace, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who also serves as foreign minister, and Vance discussed strengthening bilateral ties and efforts to ease regional tensions, the ministry said. Sheikh Mohammed reiterated Qatar’s support for diplomatic initiatives to safeguard freedom of navigation and pave the way for a comprehensive regional peace agreement. Maritime security also featured in talks on Monday between Sheikh Mohammed and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who co-chaired the eighth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue in Washington. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that safe, unimpeded passage was essential to regional security, reliable energy supplies and global economic stability. The talks came amid persisting regional tensions fueled by the US-Israeli war against Iran, which was launched Feb. 28. Iran responded with attacks on Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries. Qatar helped mediate subsequent efforts to end the conflict, but negotiations stalled over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. Fighting has flared intermittently since July. Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Qatar’s security, and the two countries pledged to deepen defense cooperation through arms sales, joint exercises and intelligence sharing. Building on a bilateral military commission meeting in September, officials discussed strengthening Qatar’s integrated air and missile defenses to protect its territory and critical infrastructure. They also reviewed progress under a $38 billion statement of intent on defense cooperation and discussed potential investments in munitions and military systems that would help US and Qatari forces operate together more effectively, according to a joint statement on Monday. The discussions included opportunities to bolster Qatar’s missile and counter-drone defenses while expanding US defense manufacturing, alongside cooperation on critical minerals and defense industrial projects.