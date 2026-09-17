Jordan's King Abdullah II and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Paris to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues

DUBAI: Jordan’s King Abdullah II and French President Emmanuel Macron held talks in Paris on Thursday, covering bilateral ties and regional developments, and witnessed the signing of a defense cooperation agreement between the two countries. King Abdullah highlighted the importance of the Jordan-France partnership in key sectors and praised France for hosting the latest round of Aqaba Process meetings focused on supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces. He also called for intensified international efforts to restore calm, respect the sovereignty of Arab states and safeguard their security.