RAMALLAH: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reaffirmed his commitment to defending the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees and ensuring it can continue its vital support for Palestinian refugees.

According to the UN spokesperson, Guterres called for “full funding for the agency’s vital work.”

Recent protests in the West Bank’s Balata refugee camp opposed cuts to UNRWA services, employee dismissals, and plans to close the agency’s hospital in Qalqilya.

The Palestine Liberation Organization’s Refugee Affairs Department and service committees in refugee camps across Nablus governorate and the northern West Bank organized the protest with the Fatah movement.

Participants rejected the cuts and called for adequate, sustainable funding to maintain health, education, and relief services, and to protect the rights of refugees and agency employees.

The protest followed a press conference at the service committee headquarters in Balata refugee camp, where committee head Imad Zaki reiterated his opposition to service cuts and employee dismissals.

He emphasized the importance of preserving Qalqilya Hospital and ensuring continued healthcare services for refugees, governorate residents, and neighboring communities. Nisreen Thawqan, director of the Refugee Affairs Department in the northern West Bank, reaffirmed her opposition to measures targeting Qalqilya Hospital, including closing key departments and transferring medical staff to other centers.

She noted that political and diplomatic efforts would urge donor countries to address the approximately $70 million shortfall in UNRWA’s budget and secure an additional $3 million for Qalqilya Hospital’s continued operation.

She added that the Refugee Affairs Department would send an urgent letter to the agency’s Advisory Commission, urging members to address the financial crisis and its impact on essential services, especially healthcare, education, and relief.