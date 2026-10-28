Israeli forces shelled the village of Saida Al-Jolan in southern Syria's Quneitra province

Shelling came hours after troops detained a civilian, the state-run agency SANA reported

LONDON: Israeli forces shelled a village in southern Syria’s Quneitra province on Wednesday evening, hours after troops raided a home there and detained a resident, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported. Several artillery shells struck agricultural land on the western outskirts of Saida Al-Jolan, causing no casualties or property damage, the agency said, citing its correspondent in Quneitra. Earlier on Wednesday, three Israeli military vehicles entered the village’s western neighborhood, where soldiers searched a house and detained a resident before withdrawing toward the nearby Abu Madhara farm, SANA reported. The shelling and raid were the latest in a series of Israeli operations reported by the agency in southern Syria, including home searches, detentions and land clearance. Damascus, which says the operations violate the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, has repeatedly called for the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Syrian territory. It has also urged the international community to press Israel to withdraw, saying Israeli measures on Syrian territory have no legal effect. Israel took control of the UN-patrolled demilitarized zone after the fall of the Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024. Senior Israeli officials described the deployment as temporary, saying it was intended to prevent cross-border attacks. Since then, however, Israel has established a more lasting military presence. In November 2025, the UN Disengagement Observer Force told reporters that Israel had set up 10 bases in the area. Israeli troops operating from those bases have conducted near-daily incursions into Daraa and Quneitra provinces. The operations often extend beyond military patrols. In a January report, the Syrian consultancy Karam Shaar Advisory described armored patrols moving through populated areas and setting up temporary checkpoints on main roads. At those checkpoints, Syrian civilians are stopped, searched and questioned, and their phones are examined, the consultancy said. In some cases, soldiers also collect biometric data. Israeli soldiers have also raided homes, businesses and schools, and fenced off farmland and water sources, according to media reports.