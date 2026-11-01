The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office said Israel arrested 5 Palestinians in raids on homes in the West Bank

4 of the arrested individuals were from Burin, south of Nablus, while another was taken from Qalandiya refugee camp

LONDON: Israeli forces arrested five Palestinians in raids on homes in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office said. Troops searched homes in Burin, a town south of Nablus, and arrested four young men, the nongovernmental organization said in a statement. A fifth man was arrested in Qalandiya refugee camp, north of East Jerusalem. The arrests were part of near-daily Israeli military raids across the West Bank. Such operations have included assaults on family members and damage to household property. About 9,350 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, including 350 children and 90 women, according to Palestinian figures. Human rights organizations say torture, starvation and medical neglect have contributed to dozens of deaths in custody. Israel has intensified military operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since its war in Gaza began in October 2023, amid a rise in Israeli settler violence. More than 1,220 Palestinians have been killed, about 13,350 wounded and more than 26,000 arrested in the West Bank during that period, according to Palestinian media. The operations come amid a sharp rise in Israeli settler violence. In a situation report on Saturday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said it documented 397 settler attacks resulting in casualties or property damage between Oct. 1 to 26 — the highest monthly total since 2006. During the final week of that reporting period, Oct. 20 to 26, OCHA documented 62 such attacks across 49 West Bank communities, including 38 linked to the olive harvest. Settler attacks and increasing access restrictions also displaced 24 Palestinian herding families — 94 people, including 40 children — from Khirbet Ras Al-Ahmar in the Tubas governorate, the agency said.