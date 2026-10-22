Israeli attacks killed 3 people in Gaza on Thursday, including 1 person in a car in Gaza City

The Israeli military claimed the strikes targeted a Hamas militant in Khan Younis

CAIRO: Israeli fire killed one person in a car in Gaza City and at least two others in ​other parts of the enclave on Thursday, health officials there said. A ‌crowd gathered around the burning wreckage in Gaza City's Tal Al-Hawa neighbourhood as orange-vested emergency workers sprayed it with water, photos from the scene showed. Another strike killed ​a Palestinian man on a bike in the southern ​city of Khan Younis, and gunfire killed a woman ⁠near the Jabalia refugee camp, in the north, the medics added. The ​Israeli military said they had struck a Hamas militant in Khan ​Younis, without giving further details. The military added they were still checking reports of the strikes in Jabalia and Gaza City's Tal Al-Hawa suburb. Israel, which ​says the Hamas militant group has been rearming and launching ​attacks in violation of a year-old ceasefire, has stepped up strikes on the group ‌in ⁠recent weeks. Hamas has denied trying to carry out attacks or rebuild its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza peace deal. Last year's US-brokered ceasefire calls for eventual reconstruction of the territory. But ​little progress has ​been made ⁠as negotiators have failed to agree terms for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its troops. Israeli ​airstrikes have continued. At least 1,500 Palestinians have ​been ⁠killed in Gaza since the ceasefire, according to the territory's health officials, while Israel says four soldiers have been killed. Palestinian authorities say more ⁠than ​74,000 people have been killed in Israel's ​assault on Gaza, launched after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel ​on October 7, 2023.