ISLAMABAD: Three people were killed while 10, including a Pakistani national, were injured on Wednesday in fresh attacks targeting an airport and oil facility in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province on Wednesday, authorities said.

The King Fahd Airport in Dammam came under attack on Wednesday in which two people were killed while eight others were injured, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said early Thursday.

The second attack took place on Wednesday morning, when Saudi air defenses intercepted a drone attempting to target a processing facility at Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province, the Saudi energy ministry said. The Shaybah incident resulted in a fire in a vehicle belonging to a contractor operating at the oil field, outside the facility’s perimeter, the ministry said. Operations were unaffected, it added.

“The attempted attack resulted in the deaths of two individuals, a Filipino and a Nepali, and injuries to two others, a Pakistani and an Indian, due to falling debris following the interception,” the Saudi energy ministry said.

#Statement | Air Defenses Intercept Drone Attempting to Target Shaybah Field; Two Residents Killed and Two Injured by Falling Debris. pic.twitter.com/uCGxP8kEni — وزارة الطاقة (@MoEnergy_Saudi) October 21, 2026

While the Saudi authorities did not explicitly mention who carried out the attacks, the development takes place amid an increase in missile and drone attacks against the Kingdom by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The Houthis have increased attacks against Saudi aviation and energy facilities this month, as regional tensions surge due to the US and Iran war. Four drones were separately shot down over Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Thursday. On Wednesday, the coalition said it intercepted seven drones launched toward the Kingdom, including in the Madinah region home to the Prophet’s Mosque.

Pakistani nationals have been killed and injured in Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia this month. Pakistan, which signed a bilateral defense pact with Saudi Arabia in September 2025 and a trilateral defense pact with the Kingdom and Türkiye in August, has vowed to safeguard Saudi Arabia’s territorial integrity and security.

The Houthi attacks take place as Yemen’s armed forces said on Wednesday that they carried out 835 strikes against Houthi targets over the past 24 hours, claiming to have neutralized about 285 fighters and commanders and destroyed or disabled about 190 military vehicles and other assets.

Fighting has intensified between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthis since the launch of Operation Dawn of Yemen on Oct. 5. The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has provided air support for the offensive, which aims to recapture Houthi-held territory and restore government control over state institutions, including in the capital Sanaa.