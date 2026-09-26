The ban has been enforced this week across all Iraqi airports

Travel for patients, students, and pilgrims has been significantly disrupted

BAGHDAD: The Iraqi government said Saturday it was holding talks with the United States to secure an exemption from then ban on Iranian airlines, which has disrupted travel for patients, students and pilgrims. All Iraqi airports enforced the ban this week, resulting in major disruption at the airport of the holy city of Najaf, the main destination for Iranian flights to Iraq. “The Iraqi government is holding direct talks with the American side to exempt certain Iraqi airports from these measures,” the prime minister’s media office said. An exemption would allow flights to resume “for humanitarian reasons, including medical treatment, education, religious visits, and for the interest of civilians,” it added. Iranian airlines mainly carry Iraqi Shia pilgrims to Iran’s holy cities or Iranians visiting sacred sites in Iraq. The flights also serve Iraqi students studying in Iran and patients seeking medical treatment there. Several Iraqis told AFP that enforcing the US sanctions has left them scrambling for solutions, with some fearing they would lose access to treatment in Iran or others stranded there with little choice but to take the more than 12-hour journey home by land. Iraq has joined several countries including the United Arab Emirates in enforcing the US ban, after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iranian airlines would be “shut down” on Wednesday. Relations between between Iraq and neighbouring Iran, both Shia-majority countries, have long been close, due to religious kinship as well as political and economic interests. Iraqi airlines stopped flying to Iran at the start of the Middle East war in February.