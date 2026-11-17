Iraq’s new security reform committee orders Energy Police to protect the oil pipeline in Jurf Al-Sakher

Army, federal police and PMF brigades ordered to take over the area from the force currently holding it

DUBAI: Iraq’s Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Wednesday ordered the force holding Jurf Al-Sakher to be replaced and referred investigations into abuses on the area’s oil pipeline to the judiciary, moving to end Kataeb Hezbollah’s control of its stronghold south of Baghdad. The decisions were taken at the first meeting of a new Supreme Committee for Security Sector Reform, chaired by Zaidi and attended by ministers and the heads of security and intelligence agencies, his office said. The committee also ruled that the Energy Police would take over protection of the pipeline, and approved plans aimed at bringing weapons under state control. Earlier on Wednesday, Iraq’s armed forces command ordered the army, federal police and Popular Mobilization Forces to take over the area. Under the plan, approved by Zaidi as commander-in-chief and seen by the Iraqi News Agency, an army brigade, a federal police brigade and two PMF brigades will each take over a sector of the area. An Energy Police regiment will secure the oil pipelines, and a counterterrorism unit will be held in reserve. The plan also orders the reopening of a main road through the area to traffic, and new police checkpoints on the routes toward Musayyib and Amiriyat Al-Fallujah. It followed a proposal from PMF chief Faleh Al-Fayyad that the umbrella group’s own units take control of the area, with the Energy Police guarding the oil pipeline. Local media reported that talks between the government and the ruling Coordination Framework alliance over Jurf Al-Sakher were continuing. Neither the plan nor the committee’s statement named Kataeb Hezbollah, and there was no immediate word on whether the group had agreed to withdraw. Military reinforcements continued to arrive in Babil province on Wednesday to deploy around Jurf Al-Sakher, according to videos circulating online. A group of Iraqi lawmakers also arrived in the area, Al Arabiya reported. Zaidi had postponed a visit to Lebanon until further notice, Iraq’s ambassador in Beirut, Mohammed Reza Al-Husseini, told the Iraqi News Agency on Tuesday. The ambassador gave no reason. Earlier on Tuesday, he had announced that Zaidi would visit Beirut on Wednesday as part of a tour of several Arab countries. On Tuesday, a Kataeb Hezbollah commander told AFP that the Iran-backed militant group would not leave Jurf Al-Sakher, after Iraqi authorities called on it to withdraw and allow the army to enter. “That will not happen, not even over our dead bodies,” Abu Taleb Al-Saidi said during a press visit to the stronghold. On Monday, Zaidi gave Kataeb Hezbollah a deadline to withdraw from Jurf Al-Sakher, after the government said an investigative committee had confirmed oil smuggling in the area. A security source told AFP that the deadline was Friday. Kataeb Hezbollah said in a statement on Sunday that Zaidi’s office was “fabricating lies.” “Since they were unable in practice to twist our arm with the slogan of surrendering weapons, they resorted to weakening us with the slogan of — God forbid — smuggling oil,” Saidi told AFP. He held Tom Barrack, US special envoy for Iraq and Syria, responsible for the “escalation.” But Saidi also stressed that the group had no record of “any high-level clash with the Iraqi government or the security services.” “We and they are extremely keen to avoid bloodshed,” he said. Saidi said that “understandings were reached at the end of September” regarding the group’s weapons, but that “the government refuses... to make it public.” Iraq has been facing mounting US pressure to curb Iran’s influence and rein in Tehran-backed armed groups, which Washington designates as terrorist organizations — a difficult task in a country long caught between the two rivals. Successive Iraqi governments have struggled to balance relations between the US and Iran, whose influence has grown significantly in Iraq since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein. Zaidi, who came to power early this year, has pursued closer ties with Washington, and Iraqi political sources told AFP that his relationship with Tehran has been strained. Kataeb Hezbollah has recently issued several statements criticizing the prime minister, accusing him of corruption and threatening his government. Senior Iraqi politicians told AFP that Zaidi had repeatedly said he was ready to “confront” groups if they did not disarm. A senior Iraqi politician said that “it has become personal” between Zaidi and Kataeb Hezbollah, adding that political leaders were working to defuse tensions.