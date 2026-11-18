BAGHDAD: An Iraqi court on Wednesday sentenced six French nationals including militant Thomas Barnouin to life in prison for joining the Daesh group.

Trials began in September for 47 French citizens who were transferred from Syria last year and charged with belonging to the extremist group, which controlled large parts of both countries between 2014 and 2017.

The court had already handed prison terms to 10 of the group, with most receiving life sentences.

On Wednesday, the six Frenchmen were also given life terms, an AFP correspondent in the courtroom reported.

During his trial this month, Barnouin, 45, said he had traveled to Syria convinced he had a religious duty and did not know Daesh would carry out attacks in France.

He converted to Islam in the early 2000s and gradually became radicalized, belonging to a militant network in southwestern France that included Mohamed Merah, who killed four people including three children at a Jewish school in 2012.

Barnouin made his way to Syria to join Daesh in 2014 but was captured by Kurdish-led forces three years later.

Iraq’s prisons are already crowded with suspected militants.

In February, the jails also received more than 5,700 Daesh detainees from over 60 countries after the United States transferred them from Syria, following years of detention in prisons run by Kurdish-led forces.

Trials for that group will start from Sunday, according to a source in the court.

For years, Iraqi courts have handed down hundreds of execution orders and life sentences to people convicted of terrorism offenses, including foreign fighters.

But some rights groups have denounced the trials as rushed and lacking due process.

Daesh swept across Syria and Iraq in 2014, committing massacres and forcing women and girls into sexual slavery.

Iraq, backed by US-led forces, proclaimed victory over the group in 2017, and Kurdish-led forces supported by Washington defeated Daesh in neighboring Syria two years later.

Iraq is nonetheless still reckoning with the group’s legacy, with mass graves being uncovered and testimonies of Daesh brutality still to be investigated.

Thousands of people traveled from Europe to join Daesh.

Paris has allowed family members of these militants to return to France but has refused to bring back most of the suspects themselves, leaving them to face justice abroad.