Incidents occurred after unauthorized routes were attempted

One tanker struck a mine near the strait’s southern passage

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Thursday that two oil tankers and a tugboat had caught fire in ‌separate incidents ‌after attempting ‌to use unauthorized routes through the Strait of Hormuz. One tanker struck a mine while attempting to cross ‌a ‌passage south of the ‌strait, while ‌another supertanker caught fire while exiting the route in ‌the eastern part of the waterway, the IRGC said. A tugboat that approached the second vessel to help extinguish the fire also caught fire.