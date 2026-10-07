Rubio stated that Iran’s economy is currently ‘in total and complete freefall’

He noted that the oil flow from the region remains nearly unchanged since the onset of the conflict

ATHENS: Iran has “lost complete control” of the Strait of Hormuz, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday, adding that Tehran’s economy was “in total and complete freefall.” “There’s almost as much oil flowing out now as there was before this conflict began. So they’ve lost complete control of the Straits,” Rubio said during a visit to Athens.