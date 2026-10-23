Witnesses tell state TV that the attacktook place during a funeral in Karak ‌governorate and lasted several minutes

King Abdullah II says the attack would be met with "the harshest retaliation" and would not harm Jordan's unity

AMMAN: At least seven people were killed and 34 injured when gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a church ‌in ‌southern Jordan on Friday. The attack took place at the busy Hammoud Church in Karak ‌governorate and was carried out by "unknown assailants," the government said. Jordan’s director of public security Maj. Gen. Obeidallah Maaytah, told a news conference that 27 of the wounded were still being treated. Security forces deployed at the church and were pursuing the ‌suspects, Al-Mamlaka TV said. A witness told the channel that a vehicle arrived carrying the gunmen, who fired continuously for five minutes before fleeing the scene.Between 150 and 200 people were inside and around the church at the time, the witness said, adding that most of the victims were aged between 50 and 70.Security camera footage captured the moment the gunmen attacked the entrance to the church. Two of the attackers appeared to be using handguns while another was carrying a rifle and had his head covered.Jordan's King Abdullah II vowed that the attack would be met with "the harshest retaliation." "Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity," he said in a statement. "Every Jordanian life is precious, and we will strike with an iron fist against those who dare to threaten our nation."Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan chaired a meeting of Jordan's security council in Karak to discuss the response to the attack, a government spokesman said. Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya said Jordan has been targeted by a "terrorist attack carried out by a group of extremists."Karak is home to a significant Christian community in the Muslim-majority kingdom. Hammoud Church is Greek Orthodox - the largest Christian community in Jordan. Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III condemned the attack as "vile and cowardly" and said it would only serve to strengthen the bond between Christians and Muslims."Despite the immense pain felt throughout all of Jordan, and by all honorable people across the world, this abhorrent, bloody act will not undermine our national unity," he said. *With AFP and Reuters