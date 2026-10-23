Witnesses tell state TV that two men opened fire for several minutes during a funeral in Karak ‌governorate

Security forces have deployed at the church and are pursuing the ‌suspects

AMMAN: At least seven people were killed and 10 injured when gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a church ‌in ‌southern Jordan on Friday. The attack took place at Hammoud Church in Karak ‌governorate, a security source told state TV. Security forces had deployed at the church and were pursuing the ‌suspects, Al-Mamlaka broadcaster said. Some of the wounded were critically injured. A witness told Al-Mamlaka that a vehicle arrived carrying the gunmen, who fired continuously for five minutes before fleeing the scene.Between 150 and 200 people were inside and around the church at the time, the witness said, adding that most of the victims were aged between 50 and 70.Security forces are investigating, Minister of Government Communications Mohammed Al-Momani said.Karak is home to a significant Christian community in the Muslim-majority kingdom. More to follow... *With AFP and Reuters