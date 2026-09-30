Flydubai flight diverted from Israel to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Israeli officials state the diversion is not related to a kidnapping.

DUBAI: A pilot suffered multiple stab wounds in a midair fight with a colleague onboard a FlyDubai aircraft enroute from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, Israeli media have reported. Airport authorities quoted by AFP that the pilots had been injured and hospitalized. Flight FZ1073 transmitted sqawk code 7700, indicating an emergency state at about 9am local time, prompting security systems to go on alert. A few minutes later, the pilot activated a code 7500, signifying a plane hijacking. About 20 minutes later Israel’s Prime Minister and Defense Minister held a security meeting as fears of a hijacking began to grow. A report was then received stating that the plane was being diverted to Saudi Arabia with two Israli fighter jets following. The reason for the fight is not yet clear, but Israeli media cited passengers speaking of “amounts of blood in the cockpit.” A passenger was quoted by i24News spoke of the moment he realised something was wrong, and how passengers thought they might die. “For several minutes we were certain we will be murdered or crash … Screams were heard coming from the cockpit.” “The Israeli passengers grabbed the attacker and pinned him to the floor … There were moments when we thought we wouldn’t make it out alive.” At about 9:45 a.m. the now diverted plane landed at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia where the pilot was spoken to. In a statement confirming the incident FlyDubai said: “Flydubai can confirm that flight FZ 1073 operating from Dubai International (DXB) to Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) on 30 September experienced an incident while en route. The aircraft has landed safely in Tabuk Airport (TUU) and all passengers are safe and accounted for. The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority. Our teams are working closely with the relevant authorities. Further updates will be issued as additional confirmed details become available.”