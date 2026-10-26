House of Representatives approves mandate to support Kingdom and ‘defend its territory, sovereignty and holy sites against any external aggression’

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty says Cairo’s position is clear in its support of Saudi Arabia for defensive purposes

Egypt’s House of Representatives on Monday approved a mandate authorizing President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to take the necessary measures to support and defend Saudi Arabia. A majority of lawmakers backed the president’s request, Member of Parliament Emad El-Din Hussein told Arab News. This was confirmed by a statement from the parliament, which said: “The discussions concluded with the House of Representatives approving, by a two-thirds majority of its members, the authorization of the president of the republic to take the necessary measures to support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following coordination between the two fraternal nations, in order to defend its territory, sovereignty and holy sites against any external aggression.” The decision was taken in accordance with a resolution adopted by Egypt’s National Defense Council during a meeting on Oct. 18, it added. It comes amid an escalation this month in deadly attacks by the Houthis in Yemen against civilian locations in Saudi Arabia, including the country’s airports. Egypt’s foreign minister, Badr Abdelatty, said Cairo’s position was clear in its support of Saudi Arabia for defensive purposes. He added that the parliamentary vote had been conducted in accordance with Egypt’s Constitution, which sets out the procedures for deployment of the nation’s military forces in other countries. Under Article 152 of the Constitution, and Article 130 of the House of Representatives’ internal regulations, any declaration of war or decision to send Egyptian armed forces on combat missions outside the country requires the approval of a two-thirds majority of MPs. Mohammed El-Orabi, an Egyptian former foreign minister, told Arab News the parliament’s approval of the president’s request had been expected. “Egypt’s position is clear: it will take the necessary measures to defend the Kingdom,” he said, adding that Cairo would continue to encourage efforts to resolve the wider regional crisis through political channels. Ambassador Salah Halima, a former Egyptian assistant foreign minister, said the security of Saudi Arabia was closely linked to Egypt’s own national security. Egypt’s position on the Kingdom remained firmly supportive, he added, describing the Houthi attacks against the country as a violation of international law. El-Sisi chaired a meeting of the National Defense Council last week, during which Egypt reaffirmed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and pledged all necessary support to protect the security and stability of the Kingdom amid escalating regional tensions. Ambassador Mohammed El-Shennawy, the presidential spokesperson, said the council had reviewed recent regional developments, in particular the recent, escalating Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, which it described as unacceptable. The council expressed full support for the Kingdom, he added, and highlighted the historic relationship between the two countries and their shared position at the heart of the Arab world. It also pledged to provide all necessary and possible forms of support to Saudi Arabia to defend its security and stability, protect its resources and territorial integrity, and safeguard its Islamic holy sites.