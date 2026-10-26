LONDON: Yemeni government forces carried out 1,276 strikes on Houthi targets in 24 hours as part of their Dawn of Yemen campaign against the Iran-backed group, a military spokesman said late on Monday.

Col. Majed Al-Nuzaili said the strikes targeted command-and-control centers, defensive positions, reinforcements, supply and transport assets, and weapons and ammunition depots.

In a post on X, he said forces also conducted precision operations deep behind Houthi lines to disrupt the group’s ability to direct combat, regroup and reinforce front-line positions.

On the Taiz front, government troops backed by the Popular Resistance launched surprise attacks across several sectors, supported by concentrated airstrikes, Al-Nuzaili said. “The strikes helped suppress Houthi fire, hinder reinforcements and improve government forces’ positions on several hilltops and other strategic locations.”

Meanwhile, coordinated operations continued on the Jouf, Marib and Al-Bayda fronts, as well as in the south and southwest, targeting Houthi movements, defensive positions and supply lines.

Al-Nuzaili said the operations had limited the group’s ability to shift reserves between fronts or concentrate forces in a single sector. About 382 Houthi commanders and fighters had been “neutralized,” he added.

He also said that 140 vehicles and heavy weapons had been destroyed or disabled, along with several weapons and ammunition depots.