Yemeni armed forces’ offensive is part of the ‘Dawn of Yemen’ campaign, supported by the Popular Resistance

A total of 746 air and ground strikes were executed, including 21 airstrikes and 638 artillery strikes

RIYADH: Yemeni armed forces have pummelled the hideouts and bases of the Iran-backed Houthi militia, resulting in the deaths of dozens of militants across their held areas in Yemen on Wednesday. In a statement, a Yemeni military spokesperson said that the operations were conducted as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign, with support from the Popular Resistance, and targeted Houthi positions, gatherings, fortifications, military vehicles and weapons positions. The armed forces conducted 746 air and ground strikes against Houthi positions, which included 21 airstrikes, 43 drone attacks, 44 rocket launcher strikes and 638 artillery strikes. The armed forces reported that about 142 militia leaders and militants died in these strikes, and 72 armored vehicles and pieces of equipment were destroyed. Yemeni armed forces have engaged in combat with Houthi militants over the past 24 hours, stopping their advance in several areas of Taiz province. Meanwhile, east of the capital, Sanaa, they also confronted the militia on the Marib and Al-Jawf fronts. The armed forces said that they would continue operations to achieve the objectives of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign, vowing to eliminate the Houthis’ threat to communities. They added that they were taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in the operations.