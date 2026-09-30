Flydubai flight diverted from Israel to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Israeli officials state the diversion is not related to a kidnapping.

DUBAI: A Flydubai flight carrying about 150 people briefly transmitted a distress signal en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday. A spokesperson for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the incident involving the FlyDubai plane was not a hijacking, following reports on Israeli media outlets suggesting it was a security incident. The spokesman also said that Netanyahu holds consultations over the diverted Flydubai flight.