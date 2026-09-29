RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday denied reports that representatives from the Kingdom attended a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi at the weekend.Israeli journalist Dror Balazada on Monday posted on social media that Saudi representatives joined an expanded meeting after Netanyahu met Sheikh Mohamed, with discussions reportedly focusing on security cooperation, Iran, the Houthis and regional defense systems. A Saudi source told Arab News that there was no truth to the reports circulating about the presence of a Saudi representative at the meeting. Netanyahu visited Abu Dhabi on Sunday and met with Sheikh Mohammed, the Emirates News Agency reported, with he two sides discussing relations and ways to strengthen and develop them. Three senior Israeli officials told Reuters that the meeting between the two leaders lasted six hours and focused on Iran.