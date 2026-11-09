A blast at a steel factory in western Turkiye has killed 16 people, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The explosion occurred at the HABAS Demir Celik plant located in Aliaga, approximately 60 kilometers north of Izmir

ISTANBUL: A blast at a steel factory in western Turkiye on Monday killed 16 people, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, raising the toll. The explosion, apparently an industrial accident, occurred at the HABAS Demir Celik plant in Aliaga, about 60 kilometers north of Izmir. Erdogan’s figure updated a previous toll given of 10 dead.