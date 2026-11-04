Herzog also condemned what he called racist remarks during the election season targeting the country’s Arab minority

JERUSALEM: A leading Arab-Israeli party on Wednesday said it would recommend that opposition bloc leader Gadi Eisenkot form the next government following last week's election. "The parliamentary group of the United Arab List has decided to recommend Eisenkot to form the next government," the party known by its Hebrew acronym Raam said in a press statement ahead of a meeting with President Isaac Herzog, who is consulting with various political forces on the formation of a new government. Earlier, Herzog condemned what he called racist remarks during the election season targeting the country’s Arab minority, after repeated allegations promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of fraud by Arab-majority lists. “I hold Arab society in Israel in great respect. I value its contribution to the country in every area of life, and its desire to integrate. This is something to be welcomed. I condemn the coarseness and racist expressions that we have heard recently,” Herzog said upon receiving the official election results.