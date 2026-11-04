First and Third Emergency Divisions seized Houthi positions in Umm Lufayfah, Qurun Al-Subair and Duhaida Al-Aqir in Al-Jawf.

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni government forces have captured several Houthi positions in Al-Jawf province and made further advances in Taiz as part of Operation “Dawn of Yemen,” military spokesperson said on Thursday. In a statement, Majed Al-Nuzaili said units from the First and Third Emergency Divisions seized Houthi positions in Umm Lufayfah, Qurun Al-Subair and Duhaida Al-Aqir in Al-Jawf. In Taiz, government troops and Popular Resistance forces made territorial gains on several fronts and repelled Houthi attempts to recapture lost positions, inflicting losses in personnel and military equipment. Al-Nuzaili said Yemeni forces had carried out 1,322 strikes targeting Houthi positions and military capabilities across multiple fronts, neutralizing approximately 340 fighters and commanders. The operations also destroyed or disabled 114 military vehicles and pieces of equipment, he added. The spokesperson noted that government forces remained determined to achieve their military objectives while taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.