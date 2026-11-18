Eleven crew members also injured when the ship belonging to the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's logistics arm was attacked on Tuesday

Company says the immediate priority is supporting the search and rescue effort

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's logistics arm said Wednesday that a crew member was missing after a ship belonging to the company was attacked the night before in the Strait of Hormuz. “All other crew members have been safely evacuated from the vessel. Eleven sustained injuries and where required are receiving medical care,” ADNOC L&S said. "Our immediate priority is supporting the search and rescue effort, our crew and those affected." British maritime security agency, UKMTO, said on Wednesday that the tanker had been struck a day earlier by "an unknown projectile" in the Strait of Hormuz, about 13 nautical miles north of Khasab, an Omani town overlooking the strategic waterway. The agency did not identify the vessel, but confirmed one crew member was missing. "A fire occurred onboard, which has since been extinguished," UKMTO said, adding that the extent of the damage and any environmental impact remained unknown. Before the Middle East war triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, around one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies passed through the Strait of Hormuz. Since the conflict began, Iran has tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, with vessels transiting the strategic chokepoint coming under near-daily attack as Tehran insists they follow routes approved by its authorities. The US has responded by imposing a blockade on Iranian ports, and its navy escorts tankers through the narrow passage.