Trading volume reached approximately 199.8 million shares valued at over SR3.55 billion ($948 million).

The Nomu parallel market declined 0.19%, closing at 21,595.28, with 29 stocks advancing and 34 declining.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index advanced on Monday, gaining 44.57 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 9,882.85. Trading activity totaled approximately 199.8 million shares worth more than SR3.55 billion ($948 million), with 95 companies advancing and 164 declining. The Nomu parallel market fell 40.86 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 21,595.28, with 29 stocks advancing and 34 declining. Meanwhile, the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index increased 8.32 points, or 0.62 percent, to end the session at 1,342.31. Market movers Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. led the gainers, climbing 8.64 percent to SR8.80. Sustained Infrastructure Holding Co. rose 6 percent to end the day at SR35, while Arabian Co. for Agricultural and Industrial Investment advanced 5.42 percent to end the session at SR19.24. On the losing side, Consolidated Grunenfelder Saady Holding Co. led the decliners, falling 9.90 percent to SR5.64. Gulf Insurance Group dropped 8.44 percent to close at SR25.82, while Middle East Specialized Cables Co. declined 6.79 percent to SR24.83. Corporate disclosures Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction Co. announced the execution of sale agreements for three plots of land in Zone 2 of its Masar Destination in Makkah, with a combined transaction value of SR441.1 million, according to a bourse filing. The plots, facing King Abdulaziz South Road, were sold to Watheeq Real Estate Opportunities Second Fund Co., the special-purpose vehicle of Watheeq Ajdan Makkah Real Estate Fund, managed by Watheeq Capital, with the buyer planning to develop three residential towers on the sites. Masar, which had previously announced the signing of reservation agreements for the three plots in July, said that the plots cover a combined area of 7,387 sq. meters, while their total book value stands at SR214.3 million. The company, whose share price increased 1.68 percent to SR16.36, added that the transaction value comprises SR145 million for the first plot, SR143.7 million for the second, and SR152.4 million for the third. Sumou Real Estate Co. announced it has signed an agreement with Saudi Downtown Co., wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, to develop a residential project on a 28,292-sq. meter plot south of the Boulevard within the Downtown Al-Khobar development, according to a bourse filing. Under the agreement, Saudi Downtown will contribute the land, while Sumou will make a partial investment and finance the remaining costs through off-plan sales proceeds. Sumou said it would oversee the project’s development, construction, marketing and sales over 48 months. In return, it would receive management fees equal to 6.5 percent of total development costs, marketing and sales fees of 2 percent of total sales, and 32 percent of net project profits as its return on investment. The real estate company, whose share price edged up 1.07 percent to SR24.66, said the project is expected to have a positive impact on its results once the agreement takes effect and work begins. In a separate announcement, Sumou said it had signed another agreement with Saudi Downtown to develop a high-rise residential tower on a 4,827-sq. meter plot within the Downtown Al-Khobar development. The second project will follow the same financing arrangements, 48-month duration, and fee structure as the earlier agreement. ASG Plastic Factory Co. announced that it expects amendments to electricity tariffs taking effect in early next year to increase electricity costs by approximately 0.6 percent of total cost of sales, based on preliminary unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, according to a market statement. ASG, listed on the Nomu market, said the impact of higher electricity tariffs on selling and administrative expenses, as well as revised water and sewage tariffs, is expected to be immaterial, adding that the impact of the electricity tariff changes is expected to be reflected in its consolidated results from the first quarter of 2027. The company, whose share price edged down 0.48 percent to SR24.98, added that it is continuing efforts to rationalize energy consumption and improve operational efficiency to mitigate the impact of higher utility costs. Multi Business Group Co. announced that a fire broke out on Nov. 1 at a building within a project it is executing in southern Riyadh, according to an official release. The firm said the fire was brought under control and extinguished, with no injuries reported, adding it is coordinating with relevant authorities to investigate the cause and assess the resulting damage. Multi Business added that the financial impact remains undetermined pending completion of the technical damage assessment, receipt of the authorities’ report and confirmation of insurance coverage. The Nomu-listed company, whose share price decreased 1.50 percent to SR1.97, said it would disclose any material developments, including the expected financial impact, once the necessary information becomes available.